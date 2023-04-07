INDIA

Nitish, Tejashwi inspect Patna Metro work

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, conducted a surprise inspection of the Patna Metro project work at the Rajendra Nagar Moin-ul-Haq stadium on Friday.

Kumar instructed the officials to speed up the project, and especially asked them to focus on completing the underground projects as quickly as possible. Earlier, he had held a review meeting with the officers of Urban Development Department as well as with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The contract for the construction has been given to the DMRC and it is funded by the Bihar government and Central government. The Bihar government also collaborated with the Japanese government for funds for this project.

During the inspection, the CM’s Principal Secretary, Chief Secretary, City Commissioner, and the officials of DMRC were present.

The construction of Patna metro is underway at several places including at Patna bypass, Rajendra Nagar, Danapur, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and some other places.

20230407-193601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Diwali day shocker: Leopard kills 16-month-old toddler in Mumbai

    #MeToo case: ‘Shameful’ that crime against women happening on land of...

    Gul Khan spills the beans on Zayn’s new look in ‘Aashiqana...

    Kerala HC asks govt to come out with crowdfunding policy