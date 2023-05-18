INDIA

Nitish, Tejashwi to go to Bengaluru for swearing-in ceremony of Congress govt

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will go to Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in Karnataka on Satursday.

The Congress has sent invitations to Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav and they have accepted it.

The swearing-in ceremony will start at 12.30 pm on May 20 where Siddaramaiah will take oath as Chief Minister and D.K. Shivakumar will take the oath of Deputy Chief Minister. Some ministers are also like to be sworn in.

The Congress is trying to give a message to the BJP about opposition unity by sending invitations to top leaders of opposition parties.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are in fact spearheading the opposition unity in the country. They have met several leaders of the opposition parties including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the AAP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI’s D Raja, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of the BJD. Apart from Patnaik, the other leaders have completely supported the efforts of Nitish Kumar.

