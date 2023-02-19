After Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav put the ball of opposition unity in the court of the Congress, political experts believe that the grand old party has two options – the first is to consolidate its position in Lok Sabha election 2024 and the second is to unite the opposition and lead from the front.

Nitish and Tejashwi, during the 11th general convention of CPI(ML), blamed the Congress for delaying the meeting of opposition unity.

Nitish claimed that if all opposition parties become united and work according to him, BJP will come down below 100 seats in Lok Sabha. Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Congress should allow regional parties to flourish in states where they are stronger and directly challenge BJP in states where it is in strong position.

Congress party, after the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, thinks that its position in the country has become stronger and it can challenge BJP alone. Congress think tank probably believes that the Rahul factor has put the Congress party into the driving seat and it is similar to the Modi wave of 2014.

Shivanand Tiwari, RJD national vice-president, said: “Delaying tactics of the Congress may hurt their preparation for the Lok Sabha election 2024. I doubt the Congress party would challenge BJP alone in the country. It has to make plans with the regional parties to stop BJP from coming to power again.

“In case, a triangular fight between Congress, regional parties and BJP would take place in the country, BJP will win the contest. If the BJP comes to power again in 2024, I strongly believe that they will change the constitution and destroy the democracy of the country.”

Tiwari added: “For the Congress, consolidating its position in the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha poll is not the right approach. If we did not have a present constitution, how would opposition parties exist in the country? Nitish and Tejashwi realised it and hence advocated for the opposition unity.

“If we go into the history, former PM Rajiv Gandhi had started the election campaign from Ayodhya in 1985 Lok Sabha poll and had given a slogan to establish Ram Rajya in the country. BJP exploited the Ayodhya issue, Ram Mandir and Hindutva became its core agenda.

“So, the Congress party which has ruled the country for 70 years is responsible for the growth of BJP. Now, the constitution is under threat, it is the duty of Congress party to unite the regional forces to fight against BJP,” Tiwari said.

Madan Mohan Jha, former Congress state president and MLC, said: “Congress is a bigger party at national level and hence Nitish Ji and Tejashwi Ji put their views and said that Congress party should take initiative to unite opposition parties in the country. Salman Khurshid noted their points and he will put them before the top leadership of Congress party. There is not a question of delay. We want to make a solid plan followed by its execution to defeat BJP.”

“Congress is a national party but it also respects regional parties. We are united in Bihar and we advocate this model will be endorsed at the national level as well,” Jha said.

During the CPI(ML) general convention on Sunday, Salman Khurshid said: “We are ready for the opposition unity but the announcement has not been made so far. I will convey your points before our top leadership and I will also advocate that your plan is very impressive. I am a lawyer by profession and I will put all efforts that the Congress party will accept your proposal and announce for the opposition unity. Once the announcement of opposition unity will be made, the atmosphere of the country will be changed. Those who are making big statements will become silent.”

Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of the BJP’s OBC wing and party spokesperson, said: “Nitish Kumar’s address to the CPI(ML) convention indicates that he is under tremendous pressure from the RJD. Hence, he has told the Congress party that he is not a PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. He just wants to unite the opposition. It is really surprising that Tejashwi Yadav is meeting with opposition leaders in Delhi and elsewhere. Tejashwi simply wants to overshadow Nitish Kumar.”

Anand added: “The Bihar chief minister is frightened that RJD may kick him out from power and form a government with the other parties of grand alliance. That is why Nitish Kumar wants Congress party to support him to avoid any kind of political surprises and save his government.”

