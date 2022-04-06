INDIA

Nitish the CM face for BJP in Bihar, says Tar Kishore Prasad

A day after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked BJP for talking about the “Yogi model” but not having a Chief Ministerial face in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad on Wednesday said that the BJP was contesting elections in the state in the name of Nitish Kumar.

In remarks at the BJP state headquarters here on the occasion of the party’s foundation day ceremony, he said that the partners of the entire NDA had chosen Nitish Kumar as the CM face in Bihar.

“BJP top leadership has taken the decision to project Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar,” he said, without revealing the party’s clear stand in the current circumstances where several BJP MLAs are seeking that the Chief Minister should come from BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that the party’s stand could change any time if a situation arises where the party would be able to form government on its own.

BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal, who was also present in the event, said that tge BJP has a structure where every decision will be taken by its top leadership.

“When Yogi Adityanath was declared as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, no one knew about it. Manohar Lal Khattar was declared as Chief Minister of Haryana in the same way post Assembly elections. After the top leadership of the party declared them as Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, everyone in the party accepted it. Similarly, every decision is being taken for Bihar as well,” he said.

