Nitish to discuss opposition unity with Kharge over luncheon

In a step towards opposition alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Mallikarjun Kharge over a luncheon.

He is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi too, and sources say that Rahul Gandhi will be present in the meeting as well.

The meeting comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took the first step to unite the opposition parties ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kharge on has made calls to leaders of various like-minded opposition parties including M. K. Stalin, Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Kharge has invited these leaders for an opposition meet in Delhi next month to formalise a common agenda.

Sources said that leaders interacted over opposition unity and future strategy to challenge BJP.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said on several occasions that he is waiting for the Congress to take the initiative of getting the opposition together.

20230412-124803

