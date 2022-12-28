INDIA

Nitish to start Samaj Sudhar Yatra from Jan 5 in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going to start the Samaj Sudhar Yatra part-2 from January 5 from West Champaran.

During his Yatra, the Bihar chief minister will make people aware about the addiction of liquor, benefits of liquor ban, addiction of contrabands, dowry, child marriages and other social evils. The Yatra will continue for one month and leaders of his party and ministers will participate in it.

Nitish Kumar is known for his Yatras in the past. He started first Yatra in 2005 when he became the chief minister of Bihar for the first time. His first Yatra was called Nyay (Justice) Yatra. He also did Vikash Yatra, Dhanyawad Yatra, Prawas Yatra, Vishwas Yatra, Sewa Yatra, Adhikar Yatra, Sankalp Yatra, Sampark Yatra, Nischay Yatra, Vikash Karyo Ki Samiksha Yatra, Jal Jivan Hariyali Yatra, Smaj Sudhar Yatra in 2021 and now Samaj Sudhar Yatra part-2.

Nitish Kumar, during the winter session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha, finalised the Samaj Sudhar Yatra part-2 programme. The officials of the districts were already directed to prepare the ground for the Yatra of the chief minister.

Besides Nitish Kumar, Congress party is also starting Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar from January 5. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will start from Banka and end in Gaya district covering Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Patna and some other districts. It will be led by party national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

