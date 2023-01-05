INDIA

Nitish ‘unaware’ of baton charge on BSSC job aspirants in Patna

A day after the police baton-charge on BSSC aspirants in Patna, leading to huge outrage among all sections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was in Bettiah on Thursday on his Samadhan Yatra, said that he is unaware of the incident.

Interacting with media persons in west Champaran, the Chief Minister, asked about the incident, first asked where it happened. Then, he looked at the officers behind him and said that he will look into the matter.

His reaction may trigger outrage among students beaten up in severe cold weather while the Chief Minister admitted that he was unaware of it, despite the incident taking place in the state capital.

The BSSC aspirants started a protest march from Patna College and heading towards Raj Bhavan. When the march reached Dak Bungalow Chowk, police, present in large numbers there, tried to stop them and then carried out a baton charge, leaving several protestors injured.

The BSSC aspirants were demanding cancellation of all three examinations held on December 23 as the question papers were leaked on social media on the day of the examination. The BSSC, however, cancelled only one of the examinations.

