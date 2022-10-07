INDIA

Nitish writes to UP CM for completion of pending projects in JP’s village

NewsWire
0
2

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote a letter to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for the construction of ring embankment and repairing of Ghazipur-Hajipur national highway at Sitab Diara, which is the birthplace of Jai Prakash Narayan, located on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border along the bank of Ganga and Ghaghra rivers in Saran district.

“During the monsoon season, soil erosion rapidly takes place in the region. As a result, a plan was made for the region to build a 7.5-km ring embankment followed by a road. The Bihar government had already constructed a 4-km embankment which falls in Saran district in 2017-18 while the remaining 3.5 km falling under the territory of Uttar Pradesh is not constructed yet,” Kumar said on Friday.

“Due to non construction of ring embankments in Uttar Pradesh, soil erosion is taking place at a rapid pace. The people living in this area are under the threat of flood. The stretch of 3.5 km in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh is also deteriorated due to floods. Due to this, the commuters are facing problems. So, I asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to construct the embankment and road to avoid flood threat,” the Bihar Chief Minister added.

Following the letter, Nikhil Anand, the Bihar BJP OBC Morcha National General Secretary, said, “We are thanking Nitish Kumar for writing a pure political letter to Yogi ji. I wish to say to Nitish Kumar to learn from Yogi ji and improve the law and order situation in Bihar. Yogi Ji is committed for the development of Sitab Diara.”

20221008-004603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police arrests 4 sharp shooters of Gogi gang (Ld)

    A new destination in South Goa’s Varca beach

    India logs below 35K new cases & just over 550 deaths

    SC clears the deck for appointment of 3K sub-inspectors of police...