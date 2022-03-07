INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Nitten Kirrtane among 250 in fray for $400 ITF event for seniors

Around 250 players including some from the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan will be in the fray in the Jayant Roy Memorial $400 ITF Mumbai 2022 tennis tournament for seniors to be played here from March 12 to 22.

The event will see competition for men in singles and doubles in the age group of 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+ and 70+ and for the first time for women in singles and doubles in the age group of 35+ and 45+.

The tournament is being sponsored by the Jayant Roy Foundation, in memory of Jayant Roy, son of Dr. Himanshu Roy and Dr. Sharika Roy from Patna, who died in a road accident.

Entries in the men’s event have been received from Japan (40+), America, Canada, UAE (55+), while among the women there are 12 names in the 35+ category (highest-ever participation) and 8 names in 45+, among them one from Japan and one transgender, the organisers informed at a press conference here on Monday.

The event will see the participation of players who have represented the country like Jagdish Tanwar, Nitten Kirrtane, Mayur Vasant, Sanjai Kumar, Nagraj and Aditya Khanna, to name a few.

While Tanwar has won a bronze medal on the world stage, Kirrtane is a junior Wimbledon finalist and Mayur Vasant a World silver medallist.

The entire current Indian seniors team is playing the event among them, Nishit Pandey, Bhushan Akut, Dinesh Laungani, Vinayak Gujarathi and Rakesh Kohli.

