Niyati Fatnani interacted with friends to learn Bengali for ‘Dear Ishq’

Actress Niyati Fatnani, who was last seen in the show ‘Channa Mereya’, is currently seen in the web series ‘Dear Ishq’. Niyati spoke about her role and the preparation she did to get into the skin of the character.

Talking about her character, Niyati said: “I am playing the role of Asmita Roy, a Bengali girl who is an award-winning literary editor. She is an independent woman and a fan of classic writers and storytellers like Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore, etc.”

Further talking about the preparation she did for this role, Niyati added: “I feel that it is important to understand the character in depth and portray it in a way that the audience connects to it. And for doing so, language and diction are important parameters. So, I worked on learning Bengali. I had to prepare myself to get the tonality right, so to learn the language, I interacted with my Bengali friends and took lessons from them.”

“Bengali is a very fascinating language but the words and pronunciation have to be on point. The first thing I learned was Bengali words like ‘aami’, which means ‘I’, and ‘tumi’, which means ‘you’. My friends also taught me sentences like ‘ami tomake bhalobashi,’ and ‘khub bhalo’. I am still learning a few statements and words and working hard to catch their accent right,” she concluded.

The show is a web adaptation of Ravinder Singh’s book titled ‘Write Me A Love Story’ and it is a story of two individuals who are completely opposite personalities but gradually they develop a liking for each other.

‘Dear Ishq’ is a love story between a best selling author and an editor. It features Sehban Azim as the author, Abhimanyu Razdan, and Niyati Fatnani as the editor, Asmita Roy. Apart from the leads, it also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee, and Buneet Kapoor.

Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

