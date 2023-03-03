ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Niyati on ‘Dear Ishq’ director: ‘If something goes wrong, he pulls my leg!’

Actress Niyati Fatnani, who is currently playing the role of an award-winning editor, Asmita Roy, in the web series, ‘Dear Ishq’, shares a friendly bond with the director Atif Khan and said that he keeps pulling her leg on the sets.

She shared: “My director knows me from my previous show. He is a very funny and witty person. In fact, if something goes wrong, he makes sure to pull my leg and trouble me to the fullest.”

Niyati has done various shows, like Nazar, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage, D4- Get up and Dance. The actress is popularly known for her role in Channa Mereya. She also made a cameo in the web series, ‘Aashiqana’, produced by Gul Khan. Niyati is currently seen in the show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

She recalled her shooting experience with him and praised him as a director for being a fun-loving person that helps everyone to perform well and without any kind of pressure.

“Recently, when we shot for a sequence where I was drenched in rain and shivering, he opened up about one of my previous incidents with all the cast and crew on set and all had a good laugh. He is indeed a very loving and fun person to shoot with. Moreover, his creative inputs just ease our work and make us better at what we do,” she said.

‘Dear Ishq’ is a love story between a best-selling author and an editor. It features Sehban Azim as the author, Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as the editor, Asmita Roy. Apart from the leads, it also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee, and Buneet Kapoor.

Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230303-170802

