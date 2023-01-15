INDIA

Nizam Mukarram Jah passes away in Turkey, to be laid to rest in Hyderabad

The titular Nizam of Hyderabad and the grandson of last ruler Hyderabad Nizam Osman Ali Khan, Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah, Asaf Jah VIII, has passed away in Turkey. He was 89.

Prince Mukarram Jah, who was suffering ailments for some time, passed away 10.30 p.m. in Istanbul, his office informed on Sunday. He was the eighth of the royal dynasty which came to power in 1724.

“We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul late last night at 10.30 p.m. (IST),” a release issued by his office stated.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his home land, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with his mortal remains on Tuesday.

On arrival, the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.

Mukarram Jah was anounted as Nizam VIII at the Chowmahalla Palace on April 6, 1967. He was chosen by his grandfather Nizam Osman Ali Khan as his successor, bypassing his own sons in the process.

Born in France to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durrushehvar in 1933, Mukarram Jah lived for many years in Australia before moving to Turkey.

