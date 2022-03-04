INDIA

Nizamuddin Markaz cannot be reopened fully, Centre tells Delhi HC

By NewsWire
0
0

Opposing the plea by Delhi Waqf Board for reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz, which has remained shut since March 3, 2020, the Centre on Friday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it is a ‘case property’ and cannot be fully reopened.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was dealing with the Waqf Noard’s plea for reopening of the religious place considering recent guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

During the course of the hearing, advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, representing the board, argued for the reopening of the premises in view of the festival of Shab e-Barat and the coming month of Ramzaan for religious purposes.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing on behalf of the Centre, said that the offering of ‘namaz’ by five people was allowed earlier, and can be done this year also in the religious festival.

While asking the Markaz’s counsel to place on record the order concerned of the DDMA, the court slated the hearing for March 11.

The Nizamuddin Markaz was shut following the incident of a spurt of Covid positive cases in the premises in 2020.

20220304-203803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.