Nizamuddin Markaz: HC asks Waqf Board to seek police nod for full opening

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Waqf Board to file an application before the police station concerned seeking permission for the reopening of the entire masjid premises in Nizamuddin Markaz for offering prayers.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, dealing with the Waqf Board’s plea for reopening of the religious place considering recent guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), asked it to make an application with the SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station immediately.

During the course of the hearing, Centre’s counsel Rajat Nair assured the court that the application will be considered as per law immediately and fairly.

The Markaz has remained shut since March 3, 2020, following a spurt in Covid positive cases on the premises.

In the earlier hearing, advocate Nair, appearing on behalf of the Centre, had said that the offering of namaz’ by five people was allowed earlier, and can be done this year also in the religious festivals.

In the previous hearing, the bench asked: “Mr Nair, you please seek instructions as to in case there is no objection to the opening of the first floor, what objection may be there for the opening of the remaining portion, de hors your submission that you have no objection as far as religious festivals are concerned. Why not for every day?”

Petitioner’s counsel argued that there was no reason as to why any restriction should be placed and the mosque premises should not be opened.

