INDIALIFESTYLE

NLF fellowships for children’s book creators announced

NewsWire
0
0

The Neev Literature Festival (NLF) has announced the first-of-its-kind fellowships for children’s book creators (writers and illustrators) to facilitate high-quality, richly detailed children’s books that mirror Indian lives and experiences.

Proposals have been invited to produce a book in any genre that has the power to connect with young readers universally. Selected book creators will be supported with a grant of Rs six lakh each for a period of one year for researching and writing their books.

Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Co-Founder, Neev Literature Festival, “In a fragmented market that is swamped with international children’s literature and a publishing ecosystem that has traditionally under-invested in Children’s literature from India, the NLF Fellowships aim to fill a gap that will hopefully encourage Indian writers to embark on imaginative, ambitious and research-driven literature for Indian audiences that are rooted in Indianness.”

Apart from the financial support, the NLF Fellowships will provide mentorship and editorial support, ensure greater visibility, and appreciation for well-crafted books and explore realistic routes to take these books globally. There is no restriction with regard to the genre – it could be a picture book, a graphic novel, a work of fiction, or non-fiction. The Fellowship is open to Indian citizens and residents who are persons of Indian origin.

The Jury for the Fellowship currently includes Neev Trust Founder Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, Ameen Haque, Founder, Storywallahs, as well as the NLF Director Karthika Gopalakrishnan.

The Fellows are expected to author original books. Though the Fellowships are not restricted in terms of genre, theme or ideology, the NLF expects proposed works to contribute to a fuller understanding of India.

Members of the NLF Fellowships Jury shall assess the proposals and prepare a shortlist of eligible candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be subject to a thorough interview process with a panel consisting of the NLF Fellowships Jury Members, as well as other eminent persons from the world of children’s writing and scholarship. The last date to apply is June 30, 2023.

20230408-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unspooling memories of 1970-80, India’s glorious years in hockey

    SC: Police officers good with a govt face heat after regime...

    Andhra Assembly adjourned sine die

    ‘Suspected’ Afghan national with Aadhaar brought to Kochi