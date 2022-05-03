The National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India (DCI) have advised all concerned not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing medical/dental education, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a communique issued in this regard by the NMC and DCI, any Indian national/overseas citizen who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college in Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in the FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical/dental degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the MHA,” stated the NMC and DCI.

