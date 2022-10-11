BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NMDC, RailTel ink pact on digital services

NewsWire
0
0

Mining major NMDC and RailTel Corporation of India have entered an agreement covering ICT and digital transformation services of NMDC, both at its corporate offices and mining complexes.

The pact builds on the partnership that NMDC already has with the National Railway Telecom which has been providing MPLS VPN at 11 of NMDC’s locations, and Internet Leased Lines (ILL) at seven locations and high-definition video conferencing solutions since seven years.

The MoU was signed on Monday.

NMDC chairman Sumit Deb said that this partnership will focus on optimal utilization of resources and build mineral accountability, paving the way for a robust digital transformation in the mining sector.

“As India’s leading miner, NMDC has been an early adopter of automation and digitalisation. Our collaboration with RailTel will accelerate this journey that we are already on,” an official statement said.

20221011-141408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paytm logs new record in lending business, strengthens payments leadership

    68% capital expenditure for Defence set aside for domestic procurement

    FIIs bet on India for fastest post-Covid recovery

    Vatika Group clears debt worth Rs 1,109 cr