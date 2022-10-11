Mining major NMDC and RailTel Corporation of India have entered an agreement covering ICT and digital transformation services of NMDC, both at its corporate offices and mining complexes.

The pact builds on the partnership that NMDC already has with the National Railway Telecom which has been providing MPLS VPN at 11 of NMDC’s locations, and Internet Leased Lines (ILL) at seven locations and high-definition video conferencing solutions since seven years.

The MoU was signed on Monday.

NMDC chairman Sumit Deb said that this partnership will focus on optimal utilization of resources and build mineral accountability, paving the way for a robust digital transformation in the mining sector.

“As India’s leading miner, NMDC has been an early adopter of automation and digitalisation. Our collaboration with RailTel will accelerate this journey that we are already on,” an official statement said.

