No 10th marks to show, JEE aspirants from TN in a spot

With no marks to show in their 10th-class examination, several students from Tamil Nadu are facing a tough situation while applying for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The students don’t have 10th marks to produce as they were all passed by the Tamil Nadu Board due to Covid-19 pandemic of 2020-21.

Sujith Somanathan, a 12th standard student from a government school of Madurai, while speaking to IANS said, “I am worried as I don’t have any 10th marks to show which is mandatory for applying in JEE. The state government officials have told us that the matter has been taken up with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and that it would be resolved soon. I am really worried.”

He further said, “After entering the personal details, the marks of Class 10 are mandatory and we are not able to further proceed in the application and hence we are really worried.”

It is to be noted that around 40,000 students appear for JEE from Tamil Nadu and the students who have taken the Tamil Nadu state board exams for the 10th standard don’t have any marks for the tenth exam which is a mandatory criterion for applying in JEE.

The registration for JEE commenced on December 12 and would continue till January 12.

Ramkumar. T, a Physics teacher in a Government higher secondary school at Vadapalani, Chennai while speaking to IANS said, “We had then requested the government to award marks to students based on their performance in 9th standard but they did not award any marks. This is creating a problem now for the students applying for JEE.”

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told IANS that Tamil Nadu Government has already taken up the matter with the Union government and the issue would be sorted out.

School Education Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, K. Nanthakumar while speaking to media persons, said that the state government has already approached the Union Government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) – whichs conducts the test paper, and added that the issue would be sorted out soon.

