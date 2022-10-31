ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

No actress should attempt dancing to ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Jaa’, says Huma

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Monica, O My Darling’, has said that no actress should attempt to dance to the tune of the iconic song ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Jaa’ as a mark of respect for veteran dancer-actress Helen.

The actress was speaking at the trailer launch of ‘Monica, O My Darling’ in Mumbai. In the trailer, the audience can hear ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Jaa’ playing in the background as it flawlessly ties the events in the trailer as it slowly gives way to the title ‘Monica, O My Darling’, which is an expression taken from the track.

When asked about the usage of the retro song in the film and the legalities involved, Huma said that the film’s team had already sorted out the necessary legal proceedings.

She further mentioned that since it’s a special track and carries the massive weight of the history of mainstream Hindi cinema no actress should attempt to dance to the song for the camera as it solely belongs to Helen (screen writer Salim Khan’s wife and Salman Khan’s stepmother).

“Not just me but no other actress should attempt the song for the camera as it’s an iconic track belonging to Helen ji and we must give due respect to her craft and her performance in the song which has swayed generations.”

The track in question was composed by music director R.D. Burman for the film ‘Caravan’ which was directed by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s uncle, Nasir Hussain.

Speaking of ‘Monica, O My Darling’, the film, produced by Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray, Dikssha Jyote Routray and Vishal Bajaj under the banner of Matchbox Shots, is dropping exclusively on Netflix on November 11.

