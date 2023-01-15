Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, on Sunday, announced that her party would not forge alliance with any party in the Assembly elections to four states in 2023 and then the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

She further said that if elections are held through ballot papers, the results would be different.

“Whenever elections have been held through ballot papers, the BSP strength has grown. But after EVMs were introduced, results have been unexpected. EVMs have already been rejected in many countries,” she claimed.

Talking to reporters on her 67th birthday here, Mayawati said that the BJP was fooling the people in the name of bringing in investments.

“The Global Investor Summit is just a ploy to cover up the failures of the BJP government. In Uttarakhand, the BJP is displacing people in the name of law,” she stated.

Mayawati further said that the BJP was following in the footsteps of Congress and Samajwadi Party on the issue of OBC reservation.

