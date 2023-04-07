INDIA

No alternative to Narendra Modi in country: Bihar BJP chief

Asserting there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country, Bihar unit BJP president Samrat Chaudhary on Friday said if the opposition parties form a government, it would be a hotchpotch wherein “no one wants to see one another”.

“There are several ‘prime ministerial faces’ in the opposition camp… Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, K. Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana, M.K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu… all are in the race to become PM,” he said.

“What did happen when the opposition formed a hotchpotch government (referring to the Grand Alliance). The people of the country knew that the Mahagathbandhan government would not do anything for them. Hence, they are with Narendra Modi. There is no vacancy of PM in the country,” Chaudhary added.

The BJP’s Bihar unit is “jubilant” after two of its candidates recently managed to win the MLC election from Gaya teacher and Gaya graduate seats.

An event was held at the BJP office in Patna to welcome the newly elected MLCs.

Following the fresh success, the BJP became the single largest party in the Bihar legislative council.

Awadhesh Narayan Singh and Jiwan Kumar won the Gaya seats.

In addition, Afaq Ahmed won Saran teacher seat with the support of Jan Suraj campaign incharge Prashant Kishor.

Virendra Yadav of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) won the Saran graduate seat and Sanjiv Singh, also of the JD-U, won Kosi teacher seat.

