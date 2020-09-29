No announcement on bypolls for 2 Kerala seats welcomed

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (IANS) The Election Commission decision not to hold bypolls for the two Assembly seats of Chavara and Kuttanad was welcomed in different quarters in Kerala on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Tikka Ram Meena told the media that the decision was on expected lines and was welcome. “I wrote to the EC in May about the situation here and followed up the matter a few times thereafter. Then came the decision taken at an all-party meeting. So, it’s a good decision.”

An all-party meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier in September decided to urge the Election Commission not to hold by-elections.

Leaders of different political parties maintained that those winning the two seats in the bypolls would get just a few months to work since the present Assembly’s term ends in May 2021.

Senior Congress leader AA Shukoor said that he welcomed the decision not to hold the bypolls to the two seats. “The coronavirus situation in Kerala is very serious. Had bypolls been held in such a situation, it would have become very difficult. Moreover, with winners getting just a few months to function as MLAs, it would have been a huge waste of resources,” the former legislator said.

