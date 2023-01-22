SOUTH ASIAWORLD

No anti-Islamic content in new textbook, says B’desh education minister

NewsWire
0
0

Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni has said there is no anti-Islamic content in the new textbook of the school curriculum.

She said: “Lot of misinformation is being spread through social media, and the propaganda is being carried out with a picture of a three year-old book in West Bengal, which is no longer circulating there now.”

“There is an evil force which is spreading this propaganda in the country,” the minister said, adding, she is grateful to those, who identified the mistakes in the book.

“You all know them. They not only want to destroy the education system of our country by their lies, but also want to destroy the stable environment in our country,” the education minister said at the 10th convocation ceremony at the permanent campus of Asian University for Women in Chattogram city on Saturday.

“Some mistakes have been detected in class IX-X books. This year the mistakes were noticed because students read the books very carefully. I thank the students. This attentiveness of students will help and motivate us to improve the quality of textbooks and make them more accurate,” she said.

Former British First Lady Cherie Blair attended the function. New York University President Emeritus John Sexton was the convocation speaker.

Six people were given the ND Matsui Award at the convocation and total of 300 graduates for the academic year 2020, 2021, 2022 were given certificates.

20230122-164205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Pak general confesses ‘guilt’ in espionage case

    Pak court sentences 22 culprits to 5-year jail in Hindu temple...

    Guterres appeals for Afghan aid, saying no ‘collective punishment for people’

    Pak SC directs registration of FIR over assassination attempt on Imran