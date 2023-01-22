Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni has said there is no anti-Islamic content in the new textbook of the school curriculum.

She said: “Lot of misinformation is being spread through social media, and the propaganda is being carried out with a picture of a three year-old book in West Bengal, which is no longer circulating there now.”

“There is an evil force which is spreading this propaganda in the country,” the minister said, adding, she is grateful to those, who identified the mistakes in the book.

“You all know them. They not only want to destroy the education system of our country by their lies, but also want to destroy the stable environment in our country,” the education minister said at the 10th convocation ceremony at the permanent campus of Asian University for Women in Chattogram city on Saturday.

“Some mistakes have been detected in class IX-X books. This year the mistakes were noticed because students read the books very carefully. I thank the students. This attentiveness of students will help and motivate us to improve the quality of textbooks and make them more accurate,” she said.

Former British First Lady Cherie Blair attended the function. New York University President Emeritus John Sexton was the convocation speaker.

Six people were given the ND Matsui Award at the convocation and total of 300 graduates for the academic year 2020, 2021, 2022 were given certificates.

