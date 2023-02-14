BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday said there is no attrition problem at the senior level at the company and more than 50 per cent of the top 50 people at the online food delivery platform are working for more than seven years.

In a tweet, Goyal said that there has been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months.

“Well, there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company,” he posted.

Goyal further said that many of these employees are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato, and have been around since 2011-12.

“We are proud of the high performance, culture-driven organisation that we are creating, and will continue to look for high quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extraterrestrial performance,” he added.

Zomato has witnessed several top-level exits in the last couple of months, including Rahul Ganjoo, head of new initiatives; Siddharth Jhawar, vice-president and head of Intercity; and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.

In January, Zomato’s Co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar quit after more than 10 years.

In November last year, Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta had moved on after about five years at the food aggregator.

In December, the food delivery platform had announced that Ganjoo ended his 5-year tenure as Head of New Initiatives.

Earlier in the month, Zomato’s Vice President for global growth Jhawar announced his departure as well.

Zomato in November announced to lay off nearly 3 per cent of its workforce on account of cost-cutting efforts and to turn profitable.

