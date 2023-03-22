INDIA

No barter on JPC, Rahul’s case is matter of distortion: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Wednesday said that there could not be barter on the demand for a JPC in lieu of Rahul Gandhi’s apology.

While addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, said, “There could be no middle path. The opposition will not back down from the demand of a JPC in Adani Group. There cannot be a barter on the JPC as Rahul Gandhi’s case is a matter of distortion.”

He said Rahul Gandhi has already written to the Lok Sabha Speaker to allow him to speak in the Parliament under rule 357.

The Congress spokesperson said the JPC was formed in 1992 when the Congress government was in power, in 2001 during the Vajpayee government it was formed, both were on the stock market scams.

“This scam is not only limited to the stock market, but it is also related to the policies and intentions of Prime Minister Modi and the government,” he said.

On Tuesday, both the Speaker and chairman of the Rajya Sabha convened meetings to end the stalemate in the House but they ended without producing result as none of the parties refused to give up their positions.

According to sources, both the Congress and BJP refused to soften their stand.

Leaders of all parties were present in the meeting.

Though Speaker Om Birla is said to have appealed to both the parties to allow the House to function, neither the ruling BJP nor the Congress showed any signs of softening their stance.

While the BJP has been stalling the Lok Sabha proceedings over the demand for an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy, the Congress-led opposition has been protesting, seeking a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Adani issue.

