No BLM logo during 3TC match as jerseys have gone to print, says Smith

Johannesburg, July 9 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) will be discussing ways to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement but it may not be possible for having a BLM logo on the jerseys for the 3TC match as they have already been made. CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said that there will be a discussion with players about how to go about it.

“We’re discussing various ways of handling it. The kit has gone to print already. We need to figure out how we can be effective about it, authentic, and spread the messages that are meaningful to us as South Africans and how it affects us on a daily basis,” Smith is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The unique 3TC match features three teams playing in the same game. Smith said that while he is confident of coming across no opposition to taking any stand during the match, it is important to get everyone on the same page about it.

“We are all in our own little pockets and I think it’s important that in the future we all come together and figure out how we can play our role in the Black Lives Matter movement,” Smith said.

“My belief in these things is that its important to have buy-in and everyone invested in it as well and I have no doubt that will be the case but the discussion in each team environment and as CSA how we handle it going forward is important. We do have the 3TC approaching and that will be our first occasion with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

