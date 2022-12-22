Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after a review meeting with ministers on the Covid situation on Thursday, said that Delhi does not have a single case of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

“Covid cases are rising in China and several other countries. It is the BF.7 variant. We don’t have a single case of that variant in Delhi. So there’s no need to worry. We are doing genome sequencing. Currently, XBB variant cases are coming in Delhi,” he said at a a press briefing after the review meeting.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the government is fully prepared to fight any spread if it occurs, while urging people to take precautionary doses at the earliest. He said that if the wave comes again, they are fully prepared.

“We have 8,000 beds for Covid in Delhi. Now, we aim to prepare 36,000 beds pertaining to Covid. We have a storage capacity of 928 mt tonne oxygen in Delhi,” he said, adding that presently 2,500 tests are being done every day which can be extended to one lakh tests per day.

“Almost 100 per cent people have received the first and second dose in the capital city, but only 24 per cent have received the precaution dose. We have 380 ambulances; we have given orders for procuring more ambulances. We are waiting on the guidelines of Central government, as and when it gives orders, we will implement,” said Kejriwal.

He also added that it is their responsibility to provide manpower and material, whatever the Centre says, regarding making masks mandatory or rules at the airport.

20221222-204203