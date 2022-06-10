WORLD

No casualties after 2 quakes jolt China’s Sichuan

NewsWire
0
0

No casualties have been reported as of Friday after two earthquakes rocked China’s Sichuan province, according to the local emergency response department.

A 5.8-magnitude quake first struck the Maerkang city at 12.03 a.m. Friday, followed by a 6.0-magnitude temblor at 1.28 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Disaster relief operations are underway, Xinhua news agency quoted the department as saying.

The province has activated a level-III emergency response for the earthquake.

More than 750 people from the fire department have been dispatched to the epicentre.

Meanwhile, a level-IV national emergency response has also been activated.

Earlier this month, a 6.1 magnitude quake struck Sichuan’s city of Ya’an, which claimed the lives of four persons, injured 42 others and affected a total 14,427 people.

20220610-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids won’t progress unless Turkey’s concerns addressed’

    Pakistan to work with Taliban to stop TTP

    US job openings remained exceptionally high in Sep

    SL to compensate fishermen affected by burnt cargo ship