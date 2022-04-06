WORLD

No casualties reported after 5.1-magnitude quake in China’s Sichuan

No casualties have been reported after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted China’s Sichuan Province on Wednesday, local authorities said.

As of 11.30 a.m., over 280 houses were found slightly damaged and two sections of a provincial-level highway were faced with interruptions. However, power supply and communications remain unaffected, Xinhua news agency reported citing the publicity department of Xingwen County.

The quake struck Xingwen of Yibin City at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday Beijing Time. The epicentre was monitored at 28.22 degrees north latitude and 105.03 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

