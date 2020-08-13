No change in ex-Prez Mukherjee’s condition

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition remains critical on Thursday, following his emergency brain surgery three days back. He continues to remain on ventilator support at the Army Research and Referral Hospital.

The hospital authorities said: “The condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilator support.”

Mukherjee, the 13th president of India, was also found to be Covid-19 positive.

The hospital authorities issued a statement after fake news started appearing on social media platforms about Mukherjee’s health condition.

The former President’s son Abhijit Mukherjee refuted speculations around Mukherjee’s worsening health saying his father is ‘alive’. “My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee.

Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is also a Congress functionary, too refuted the rumours about her father. She also urged, especially media persons, not to call her citing that she needs to keep her phone free for any updates from the hospital.

The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday has not shown any improvement and his health worsened on Tuesday evening.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent the emergency procedure.

Mukherjee himself on Monday stated that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” the 84-year-old tweeted.

–IANS

sk/in