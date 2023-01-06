BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who arrived in Jaipur on Friday to address the Janakrosh meeting, said that there will be no change in Rajasthan BJP and everyone will continue to do the same work in future as well.

While talking to the media in the BJP office, Chugh described Satish Poonia’s tenure as brilliant. At the same time, he termed the Rajasthan government a ‘mafia government’.

“Our party is cadre base where decisions are taken on the basis of internal democracy. In our party, any office-bearer is selected on the basis of election. At present, the party has not announced any kind of election anywhere. That’s why the officer who is working here will continue to work in the same way,” Chugh said.

“Satish Poonia has done a wonderful job in Rajasthan. In future too, all the workers will continue to work unitedly under his leadership,” he stated.

While attacking Congress, Chugh said that the Congress came to power in Rajasthan in the name of stopping the mafia.

“But in reality the mafia is running Ashok Gehlot’s government. In the last four years, corruption, paper leaks and increasing crimes have troubled and harassed the people of the state. The government has failed on every front, he said.

