No charges to be pressed in violent killing of Indo-Canadian activist

Crown prosecutors in Canada’s British Columbia province have decided not to press any charges in the violent killing of Indo-Canadian activist and filmmaker Manbir Mani Amar in 2022, media reports said.

Amar, a 40 year-old father of three, was fatally injured on August 31, 2022 during a physical altercation between two neighbours, leading to the arrest of one person.

British Columbia (BC) Prosecution spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told Global News that the case didn’t meet the standard for charge assessment according to the Crown.

“The BC prosecution Service can confirm that, after carefully reviewing all the investigative materials submitted by IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) investigators, no charges were approved in the case,” McLaughlin said.

When conducting charge assessment, prosecutors must weigh both whether the case has a substantial likelihood of conviction and whether it is in the public interest, he said.

“In determining whether this test is satisfied, Crown Counsel must consider what material evidence is likely to be admissible and available at a trial; the objective reliability of the admissible evidence; and whether there are viable defences, or other legal or constitutional impediments to the prosecution, that remove any substantial likelihood of a conviction,” McLaughlin told Global News.

He, however, did not say what exactly did not meet the prosecution service’s standards to proceed in Amar’s case.

“This was an isolated incident between two neighbours, tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken,” Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT had said after the incident.

Amar had produced documentaries and short films focusing on guns and gangs in Vancouver. His 2009 award-winning documentary, “A Warrior’s Religion” provided an insight into the gang life in Vancouver’s South Asian communities.

The IMDB describes his feature film “Footsteps Into Gangland”, as “an adaptation of true events that shattered Metro Vancouver’s South Asian community”.

20230404-171802

