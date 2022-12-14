Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday said that no clean chit has been given to Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathod so far in the complaint of indiscipline against them.

The inquiry is pending with the Congress Disciplinary Committee, Venugopal, who reached Jaipur to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra, told media at the airport.

Dhariwal, Joshi and Rathod were accused of calling a parallel meeting of party MLAs to the official CLP meeting called at the Chief Minister’s residence when there was talk of a leadership change.

Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot himself has openly raised the demand for action against these three leaders with the Congress high command. MLAs Divya Maderna, Indraj Gurjar, and Vedprakash Solanki have also demanded action against the ‘rebel leaders’ of the Gehlot camp.

