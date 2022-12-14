INDIA

No clean chit yet to Gehlot’s loyalist ministers, says Venugopal

NewsWire
0
0

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday said that no clean chit has been given to Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathod so far in the complaint of indiscipline against them.

The inquiry is pending with the Congress Disciplinary Committee, Venugopal, who reached Jaipur to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra, told media at the airport.

Dhariwal, Joshi and Rathod were accused of calling a parallel meeting of party MLAs to the official CLP meeting called at the Chief Minister’s residence when there was talk of a leadership change.

Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot himself has openly raised the demand for action against these three leaders with the Congress high command. MLAs Divya Maderna, Indraj Gurjar, and Vedprakash Solanki have also demanded action against the ‘rebel leaders’ of the Gehlot camp.

20221214-213603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RIL in driver’s seat in $ 74 bn green hydrogen opportunity

    Andhra CM gets relief from Telangana HC in poll case

    PKL 9: I have reached this stage because of Nilesh Shinde,...

    Laws should be made after careful debate: LS Speaker