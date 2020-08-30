No closure of markets, shopping malls in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (IANS) The Haryana government on Sunday revoked its order on closure of all markets and shopping malls, except those dealing in essential goods, every Monday and Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Home Minister Anil Vij told the media that the order dated August 28 had been revoked as the Unlock 4.0 guidelines of the Central government did not give the right to the states to impose a lockdown.

Earlier, the government had ordered malls and shops to remain closed in urban areas every Monday and Tuesday instead of weekends.

