INDIA

No conclusions of any alleged wrong-doing in Sebi’s application to SC: Adani Group

NewsWire
0
0

Adani Group said in a statement issued on Saturday night that in the Sebi application filed before the Supreme Court, there are no conclusions of any alleged wrong-doing.

A spokesperson for Adani Group said Sebi is conducting an investigation into the allegations levelled by a foreign short-seller on January 25, 2023 and also into market activities before and after that date.

“We understand that Sebi has approached the Supreme Court seeking more time to conclude its investigation. We have welcomed the investigation, which represents a fair opportunity for everyone to be heard and for all issues to be addressed. We are fully compliant with all laws, rules and regulations and are confident that truth will prevail,” Adani Group said in the statement.

“We are fully cooperating with Sebi and will continue to provide all our support and cooperation. It is pertinent to note that in the Sebi application filed before the Supreme Court, there are no conclusions of any alleged wrong-doing. The Sebi application only cites the allegations levelled in the short-seller’s report, which are still under investigation,” the statement said.

“While we continue to remain focused on our business and growth, we would request the media to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for SEBI and the Expert Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings,” the statement added.

20230429-222404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hindi translation of ‘Mera Naam Gauhar Jaan Hai’ launched

    CBI’s long rope to TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal surprises ex-cops, legal...

    Strict compliance of amended GFRs to stonewall relay of sensitive info...

    See Rupee slide as a case of Dollar strengthening, says Finance...