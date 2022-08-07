Five Delhi Police personnel including three former SHOs and two Sub-Inspectors could be facing disciplinary action for not conducting a conclusive investigation in a case lodged against former AAP leader Ashutosh, and also for keeping the case file “unnecessarily pending” with them.

On May 7, 2018, a case was lodged at Begumpur Police Station against then AAP leader Ashutosh under Sections 292 and 293 of the IPC following the court’s direction.

Ashutosh had allegedly made remarks about Mahatma Gandhi in support of then AAP minister Sandeep Kumar who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman to help her in getting a ration card.

But even after the passing of four years, no action was taken while the investigation officer of the case kept changing.

Pranav Tayal, DCP Rohini, has now stated in a report accessed by IANS that no conclusive actions was taken by the previous investigation officials.

The police officer “admitted” in the report that lapses were found on the part of Sub-Inspector Adesh Kumar and Inspector Sandeep, who was then Sub-Inspector. The report which was prepared by an ACP-level officer also reads that the lapses were found on the part of then three SHOs — Ram Swaroop Meena, Arvind Kumar and Jai Baghwan.

An FIR was filed and investigation was taken up but no conclusive investigation has been conducted by the five investigation officials.

“SI Sandeep and Adesh Kumar kept the case file unnecessarily pending with them and did not conclude the investigation of the instant case. Misconduct report of Sandeep has been sent to Outer District, for taking disciplinary action against him. Further, a show cause notice for censure has been issued to Inspector Aadesh Kumar, for his lapse,” read the letter of DCP Tayal.

The report prepared by an ACP reads that the three former SHOs of Begampur did not supervise the investigation of the case properly.

The misconduct reports of Inspectors Meena, and Bhagwan, have been sent to the DCP/Outer-North and DCP/Crime, respectively, for taking disciplinary action against them, for their above lapse, being their present disciplinary authorities. The DCP Rohini has now asked the ACP Begampur to speed up the investigation to file the status report.

Advocate Pradeep Khatri, the counsel of complainant Yogender Singh said that he wanted to get this matter investigate properly and the accused should be brought to justice.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Despite having the court directions we don’t know the reasons behind the police not investigating it in a proper manner,” Khatri said.

(Atul Krishan can be reached at atul.k@ians.in)

