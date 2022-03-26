SOUTH ASIAWORLD

No-confidence vote likely be held on April 3/4: Pak Min

NewsWire
0
83

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will most likely be held on April 3 or 4, indicating yet another delay in the motion, Friday Times reported.

Although the no-confidence motion was on the agenda of Friday’s National Assembly session, Speaker Asad Qaiser had adjourned the session until Monday.

Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, then wrote to Qaiser in which he criticised his handling of the no-confidence motion and alleged that the Speaker had failed to fulfil his constitutional obligations by delaying the no-confidence vote.

Rasheed maintained that the Opposition had actually played into the hands of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, whose popularity he claimed has increased since the no-confidence motion was moved.

He also termed the opposition as ‘fools’ for helping Prime Minister Imran Khan gain more support.

Answering further questions, Rasheed said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA, Jam Abdul Karim, would be arrested upon his return to Pakistan from Dubai.

Karim has been named in a murder cases in Sindh, but he is currently out of the country.

20220326-212205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban kill female police officer in front of her relatives

    40 devotees hurt in clashes at Pak shrine

    Salahuddin Ayobi  Surviving life but living his passion for...

    Pak Prez tests Covid positive