INDIA

No connection between Anjali and five accused, say Delhi Police

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police on Thursday ruled out any connection between Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being hit and dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1, and the five accused persons in the case who are presently under police custody.

The police made this revealation citing the analysis of the CCTV footages and the call detail records (CDR) of all those involved in the case.

The police said that Anjali’s friend, Nidhi, also had no connection with the accused persons.

“After the analysis of CCTV footages and CDR, the investigating officers have not found any connection between the accused persons and Anjali and Nidhi,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday extended the police custody of the five accused persons by four more days. The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal. Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri, who is also a local BJP leader.

The family members of Anjali are demanding to add Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the FIR. They are also demanding that the police should book Anjali’s friend Nidhi under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC.

Anjali’s mother Rekha, along with one of her relatives, also met the SHO of Sultanpuri police station in this regard.

“They have killed my daughter and they should be punished for what they did. Murder charges should be added to the FIR,” said Rekha.

“Nidhi knew everything and was with her (Anjali) at the time of the incident, but she didn’t inform the police or us, which makes her part of the crime. She tried to defame her friend,” said Bhupinder Chaurasia, a family member of Anjali.

The police have recorded the statement of Nidhi, who is a key witness in the case.

20230105-174003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    STL wins Rs 250 cr deal to build Indian telco’s optical...

    All countries should get level playing field for mitigation & adaptation:...

    Harish Rawat leading in Lal Kuan seat in Uttarakhand

    Cong files complaint, seeks arrest of K’taka Home Minister