INDIAWORLD

No ‘corridor’ in Mariupol to evacuate civilians: Mayor

By NewsWire
0
0

Mariupol has been besieged by Russian occupying forces for 8 days in a row, Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko said.

The city has no electricity, heating, water, or communications.

Mariupol has been waiting for three days for a “corridor” to evacuate civilians and bring in humanitarian aid.

Boychenko complains that as soon as the city authorities try to organise an evacuation, the occupiers use it for their own purposes, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

“We are gathering people in locations where we are ready to evacuate. We are ready to drive to specific points, and just then the shelling begins. The worst thing is that at this time the tactical regrouping of Russian troops is beginning so they can occupy more advantageous positions.

“For example, yesterday, when our heroes defending the city opened the corridor, and they actually opened the entrance to the city, the Russians began a tank advance on Mariupol. As a result, fighting broke out and the evacuation was cancelled”, the mayor said.

Due to the actions of Russian troops, a humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia was also unable to enter the city.

Previously, the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Irina Vereshchuk, had stated that the Russian army continued to fire on evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Melitopol’s TV and the radio communication towers are currently under control of the Russian forces, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said, “The city’s TV tower, along with the city’s radio communication towers, are under control of the occupiers of the city of Melitopol – those who as of today are in control of the city around its perimeter – the armed forces of the RF (Russian Federation – ed.). This is why neither the content that is disseminated through radio stations, nor our video content, are under the control of myself or the city executive committee.”

20220308-002401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.