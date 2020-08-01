No COVID-19 case reported among Haj pilgrims so far: Saudi

Riyadh, Aug 1 (IANS) Saudi Arabia announced that pilgrims have been performing the Haj rituals safely and that no COVID-19 or any other public health-related cases have been reported so far.

Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Abdulaali told a press briefing on Friday that health services would continue all throughout the Haj rituals, reports Xinhua news aency.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the interior ministry Talal Al Shahloob said that pilgrims performed their rituals safely in accordance with the plans that ensure social distancing and other health precautionary measures.

He said that the security personnel continue to take the necessary steps to avoid the entry of illegal pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Haj Security Forces Commands announced on Friday the arrest of 2,050 individuals for trying to enter the ritual sites to perform pilgrimage without licences.

The Kingdom has organized an exceptional Haj season this year with a limited number of pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season is only limited to domestic pilgrims who are residents and citizens living in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia registered 1,686 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total tally to 275,905.

The death toll stood at 2,866.

–IANS

ksk/