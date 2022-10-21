HEALTHWORLD

No Covid deaths in Cambodia since April: PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Friday that the country has not reported any Covid-19 deaths since April this year.

“This is a success that resulted from our joint efforts in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Hun Sen added the Southeast Asian nation reported zero Covid-19 cases for the first time on Friday after daily infections had been detected since late June.

“Today, Cambodia found no even a single case of Covid-19,” he said.

However, Cambodia is not Covid-19-free yet, as it still has 53 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Thong Mengdavid, a research fellow at the Phnom Penh-based Asian Vision Institute, attributed the success in the pandemic fight to the kingdom’s strong leadership and high vaccination rates.

The kingdom has so far administered at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines to 15.21 million people, or 95 per cent of its 16 million population, the MoH said, adding that 14.57 million of the population, or 91 pe rcent, have been fully inoculated with two shots.

Also, 10.26 million, or 64 perc ent, have got a third dose, and 4.47 million, or almost 28 per cent, received a fourth dose, and 1 million, or 6.2 per cent were inoculated with a fifth shot, the Ministry said.

