WORLD

No decision yet on Yoon-Kishida summit in Seoul next month

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s presidential office said that no decision has been made yet on reported plans of a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul next month.

Japanese media reported on Saturday hat Seoul and Tokyo are in talks to arrange Kishida’s visit to the South Korean capital and a summit with Yoon on May 7 and 8, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“Nothing has been officially decided yet,” a senior presidential official told reporters in Boston, where Yoon is on the second leg of his state visit to the US.

Yoon held a summit with Kishida in Tokyo last month in the wake of his government’s decision to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labour without contributions from Japanese firms.

20230429-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan police kill 8 alleged kidnappers in northern Balkh province

    Google pours $700 mn in Poland as it pulls out from...

    France end fairytale run of Morocco, reach final

    Japan imposes state of emergency in 4 more areas