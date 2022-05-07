INDIA

No delay in NEET PG 2022 exam, letter being circulated fake: Health Ministry

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday clarified that the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 has not been postponed, adding that a letter being circulated in this regard is fake.

The Ministry said that the fake letter is being circulated in the name of National Board of Examinations (NBEMS).

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, has directed that over five thousand interns are ineligible for the exams and due to insufficient time between the counseling of previous NEET PG and exams hence conduct of NEET PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022 is to be postponed,” reads the letter being circulated on social media.

It also added that the NEET PG 2022 will commence on July 9.

In response to the letter, the Ministry said: “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.”

It said that all stakeholders have been advised not to be misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website.

20220507-154004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Vaze, ED to record statement of ex-Mumbai Commissioner (Ld)

    Battle for UP: Minister booked for violating model code

    Hospital treats Zimbabwean boy with respiratory failure due to liver disease

    Meta takes down 23.6 mn pieces of bad content in India...