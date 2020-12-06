No differences in Tripura BJP: Party leader Sonkar

Amid reports of discontent among a section of BJP leaders and legislators in Tripura, the party’s central observer Vinod Kumar Sonkar said on Sunday that there was no difference of opinion within the party.

Sonkar told that media said that there was no central observer for Tripura unit for a long time and due to Covid-induced situations, the state BJP leaders and other functionaries and MLAs had something or the other to say and that all issued have been discussed with them.

“There are issues like Cabinet expansion and organisational revamp. I have discussed every matter with the Ministers, MLAs and party functionaries. Discussion will continue in future too to strengthen the party in Tripura and to ensure better coordination between the party and the government,” he said before leaving for Delhi.

Later, BJP MLA Ram Prasad Paul, while addressing party workers at the state guesthouse here, said that the central observer attentively listened to their views and problems and had assured to take up the matter with the central leaderships to resolve the various issues.

Thousands of BJP workers and local leaders assembled at the state guesthouse and raised slogans against a section of state BJP leadership while Sonkar was holding a series of meetings with the Ministers, MLAs and party functionaries.

Sonkar came out of the meeting room and told the gatherings that he would listen to each and every party functionary and try his best for the betterment of the BJP.

Two-time Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, Sonkar arrived in Tripura on his maiden two-day visit on Saturday after his appointment as the BJP’s central observer last month.

He held meetings with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, state BJP President Manik Saha and a host of MLAs and senior leaders and discussed various party affairs.

Amid media speculation about dissidence in the BJP’s Tripura unit, party President JP Nadda had met four legislators from the state in New Delhi on October 13 and discussed various issues.

The BJP in alliance with the tribal Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) handed a humiliating defeat to the Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Front in the 2018 Assembly polls.

In the 60-member Tripura Assembly, the BJP won 36 seats and the IPFT eight, while the CPI-M, the dominant party of the Left Front, secured 16 seats.

Local media reports had earlier claimed that nine to twelve BJP MLAs led by Sudip Roy Barman had gone to Delhi to “complain against Chief Minister Deb and his non-performance”.

