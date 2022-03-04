INDIA

No dip in Goa air traffic despite Russia-Ukraine war: Official

By NewsWire
There has been no dip in air-traffic at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport in wake of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, airport director Gagan Malik said.

Malik told reporters late Thursday night that Air India had sought one more additional slot for a London-Goa flight.

“I do not see a difference in the air traffic, nor have my number of incoming passengers come down. If my incoming passengers have not dropped, then the outgoing passenger numbers will also not drop.”

The Airport Authority of India official also said that flights operated by Russian charter group Rossiya Airlines, continued to fly to and from the Goa airport.

“Rossiya is operating on approved slots. Today (Thursday) there was a charter from Russia in which more than 506 passengers had arrived and 489 passengers had departed. No slot has been cancelled by Rossiya. Domestic flights have peaked very well and it shows that we are heading for normalcy.

“Air India’s frequency of its London flight is twice a week. They have requested an increaseAofAanother flight (slot) in one week. There will be three flights a week from Goa,” Malik added.

Goa is one of the more popular inbound tourism destinations for Europe.

Russians top the number of foreign tourists contingents to the coastal state.

