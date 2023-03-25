INDIA

No dissent in party, says K’taka Cong President after first list announcement

Karnataka Congress President D. K. Shivakumar on Saturday said there is no dissent in the party after the announcement of the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Talking to reporters, he said, “There is no dissent with regard to 124 seats for which candidates have been announced. Things have been finalised after taking everyone into confidence. If at all, any crisis arises, we will sit and discuss to resolve it.”

“I want all 224 constituencies. All aspirants are my people. But, when there are 10 to 15 aspirants for one seat, tickets could be given to only one. The aim is to establish a Congress government at the Vidhana Soudha,” Shivakumar said.

Talking about allotting the ticket to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah from Varuna constituency, Shivakumar said: “Siddaramaiah has sought ticket from Varuna. If he had asked for a ticket from Kolar constituency, we would have given it.”

Shivakumar is contesting from Kanakapura constituency.

The Congress has generously allotted tickets to members of the family.

Senior Congress leader Krishnappa (Vijayanagar, Bengaluru), his son Priya Krishna (Govindarajanagar, Bengaluru); senior leader Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout, Bengaluru), his daughter Sowmya Reddy (Jayanagar, Bengaluru); former Union Minister V. Muniyappa (Devanahalli), his daughter Roopa Shashidhar (KGF) and Shamanuru Shivashankarappa (Davanagere North) and his son S.S. Mallikarjun (Davanagere South) have been allotted tickets.

