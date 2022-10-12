The Election Commission has said that all political parties should get equal opportunity to have access to earmarked space for election related advertisements during the poll period.

The Commission also banned sarees, shirts as gifts during rallies.

The Commission said that educational institutions including their grounds (whether government aided, private or government) shall not be used for political campaigns and rallies.

“If there is a specifically earmarked place provided for displaying advertisements in a public place..and if such space is already let out to any agency for further allocation to individual clients, the district election officer through the municipal authority concerned, if any, should ensure that all political parties and candidates get equitable opportunity to have access to such advertisement space,” said the Commission.

For advertisements at private places, if the local law does not expressly permit wall writing, pasting of posters, and similar other permanent or semi-permanent defacement which is not easily removable, the same shall not be resorted to under any circumstances, even on the pretext of having obtained the consent of the owner of the property, said the Election Commission.

The Commission has clearly said that nothing inflammatory or which is likely to incite disaffection amongst the community shall be permissible in such writings and display.

The Commission said that in processions and rallies, wearing of cap, mask, scarf supplied by a party or candidate may be permitted. However, the supply of apparels like saree, shirt etc by a party or a candidate is not permitted.

