No draft of Digital India Bill published for public feedback or comments

No draft of the Digital India Bill has been published for public feedback or comments and no notice of the same was given in respect of the bill for its introduction in the Winter Session 2022-23, the Parliament was told on Friday.

“The policies of the Government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe and trusted, and accountable internet for its users. To help achieve this aim, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology engages with and receives inputs from the public and stakeholders, including in respect of changes required to existing legislation and the need to introduce fresh legislation. Such engagement includes all aspects of law, including regulation of digital representation of users on various online platforms, Minister of State, Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Once the legislative proposal is formulated, in accordance with the government’s policy on pre-legislative consultation, proposed legislation is published in the public domain and feedback/comments invited from the public before submitting a legislative proposal to the Cabinet, he said.

Thereafter, in accordance with the procedure detailed in the Manual of Parliamentary Procedures as published by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice is consulted on the same and, after approval of the Cabinet, notice of the motion for introduction of a Bill is given to the Secretariat of relevant House of Parliament, he added.

“The said procedure for introduction of a Bill in Parliament and pre-legislative consultation policy for public feedback/comments is observed in respect of all legislative proposals of the government. No draft has been published of the Digital India Bill for public feedback/comments and no notice of the same was given in respect of the Digital India Bill for its introduction in the Winter Session, 2022-23,” the Minister said.

