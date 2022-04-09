BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

No dues owed by BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna to NTPC

The national capital’s two main power distribution companies, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), have no dues owed to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The information was provided by Union Power Minister R.K. Singh to Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister said: “There are no outstanding dues towards National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) from BSES Rajdhani Private Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Private Limited (BYPL) as on date.

“NTPC has supplied 4,116 million units (MUs) and 2,037 MUs of electricity to BRPL and BYPL respectively in Financial Year (FY) 2021-2022 till March, 2022.”

Notably, Delhi gets 1,800 MW from NTPC plants, of which BSES gets 1,500 MW.

“NTPC supplies power to ‘Delhi Discoms’ as per the existing ‘Power Purchase Agreements’ with these ‘Discoms’ and as per applicable ‘Laws, Rules and Regulations’,” Singh said.

On the question of transmission losses of these DISCOMs, the Minister said: “Transmission loss is applicable to transmission utilities. In FY2020-2021, the distribution loss of BYPL is 7.98 per cent and that of BRPL is 7.17 per cent.

“Transmission loss and distribution loss are allowed to be passed on to the consumer in the cost of power supplied by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in terms of the regulations notified by the DERC during the tariff determination exercise.”

