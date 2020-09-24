No Durga Puja immersion carnival on Red Road this year: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Amid the coronavirus scare, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that no Durga Puja immersion carnival would be held on Red Road this year.

The decision was taken in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have already lost many lives. This year we will have to maintain physical distancing while celebrating the festival. The state government has decided not to organise the Durga Puja immersion carnival on Red Road this year. I promise to make it up next year with double extravaganza if everything remains fine,” Banerjee said while holding a meeting with Durga Puja organisers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

–IANS

